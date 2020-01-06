Meat Loaf (photo via artist's Facebook) and Greta Thunberg (photo via Flickr/European Parliament)

Greta Thunberg has responded to Meat Loaf’s claim that she’s “brainwashed” because “there isn’t any” climate change. Instead of calling him names, the environmental activist took the high road with a selfless clapback: “This isn’t about me… It’s all about scientific facts.” She then linked to a fact-checked report on rising emissions and the global carbon budget. See her tweet below.

Armed with scientific, fact-checked, statistical proof, Thunberg took to Twitter to refocus the attention from Meat Loaf’s accusation to the cause she’s been rallying behind this whole time. In the report she linked to, which cites the latest UN Environment Programme emissions gap report, the 1.5C goal of the Paris Agreement “will slip out of reach” if the world doesn’t rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



“It’s not about Meatloaf. It’s not about me. It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right,” she wrote. “It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach.” Find her tweet below.

Thunberg turned 17 years old earlier this week, and Patti Smith wrote her a poem to celebrate. She’s the latest musician to praise Thunberg for her work. Last year, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale called her a “modern day Joan of Arc”, and The 1975 used Thunberg’s speech at the World Economic Forum in their opening track on Notes on a Conditional Form.

Meanwhile, Meat Loaf can barely keep himself together. A few years ago he collapsed onstage mid-set, and last year he broke his collarbone after tripping over wires onstage. He’s still got tour dates planned for later this year, though. Grab tickets to all of Meat Loaf’s upcoming concerts here.