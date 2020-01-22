Grimes debuts WarNymph social media accounts for her unborn baby

WarNymph via Grimes

Grimes has created social media accounts for her unborn baby with Elon Musk under the handle “WarNymph”. On Tuesday night, she debuted the Twitter and Instagram accounts and set them to private — less than two weeks after she announced she’s pregnant in the first place. So far, only select people have been approved to follow WarNymph.

Grimes broke the news on Twitter by tweeting “@WarNymph” along with a 3D graphic of a baby with wings, a bow and arrow, and bright red nails. When a fan asked if it’s her baby, Grimes responded, “Technically this one is a de-aged digital clone but prob similar”. When a different fan asked what the hell she’s doing, Grimes tweeted, “If u follow the clues – the questions will have answers”.



Of course, this is the internet, so people have already shared videos that Grimes posted to the private WarNymph accounts. In one, the 3D baby speaks directly into the camera about, you guessed it, the impending apocalypse! “This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end is nigh,” it says in a whispery, quiet voice. “The next planet in the solar system… it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth is going deafeningly quiet.” Watch the conspiratorial video below.

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2020)

Anyone looking to follow the weird updates about Grimes and Elon Musk’s baby (instead of waiting for others to re-upload them) won’t have to wait too long. According to Grimes, “while she’s in beta form she’s private” — so expect to see way too many retweets of her infant once it’s born. For now, let the unborn demon A.I. child rest in peace in its digital womb.

Grimes and Musk have been dating since early 2018. Since then, they’ve been doing cute, couple-y holiday things and getting in some legal trouble. Now, it seems their schedules may shift to accommodate raising their first child together. There’s plenty of people cheering them on as they prepare to do so, including presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Next month, Grimes will release her long-awaited new album, Miss_Antropocence. The follow-up to her 2015 album Art Angels, which Grimes considers a “piece of crap”, includes “So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth”, “Violence”, and “We Appreciate Power”, though the latter was later cut from the album’s final tracklist recently.

Technically this one is a de-aged digital clone but prob similar — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

If u follow the clues – the questions will have answers — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

Yes while she’s in beta form she’s private — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

tweet