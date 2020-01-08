Grimes announces she is pregnant

Grimes and Elon Musk, photo via Getty

Congratulations are in order to Grimes and Elon Musk, who are expecting a child their first child together.

Grimes shared the news on Instagram by posting a nude photo of herself with a fetus superimposed over her stomach. She further confirmed her pregnancy in a comment responding to a fan who applauded her decision to post an uncensored photo.



“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

“Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decide it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body.”

Grimes and Musk have been dating since early 2018.

Next month brings the release of Grimes’ long-awaited new album, Miss_Antropocence. Given her past aversions to touring and her pregnancy, it’s unlikely we see her on the live stage anytime soon. Then again, if you believe Grimes, live music is about to become obsolete anyways.