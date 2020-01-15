Grouplove announce new album Healer, North American tour

Grouplove, photo by James Marcus Haney

Last week Grouplove returned with “Deleter”, their first new music in over three years. Now, the pop rock veterans have announced their fourth album, Healer, as well as a North American headlining tour.

Healer will be the band’s first album since 2016’s Big Mess. While the forthcoming record still doesn’t have an announced tracklist, it will definitely feature “Deleter” and drop March 13th from Canvasback and Atlantic. Pre-orders have already begun.



As for the tour, Grouplove hit the road beginning March 18th in Santa Fe, New Mexico. For the first two months they’ll be supported by Aussie rockers Le Shiv, and afterward they’ll have help from labelmates Jealous of the Birds. Throughout the outing, Grouplove is partnering with The Ally Coalition, allowing groups that support at-risk LGBTQ+ youth to attend each performance.

Check out the full tour dates, as well as a tour trailer featuring “Deleter”, below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17th, at which time they’ll probably be available here.

Healer Artwork:

“Grouplove Healer Tour” 2020 Tour Dates:

03/18 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

03/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

03/23 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory *

03/24 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

03/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

03/27 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater *

03/28 — Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House *

03/31 — Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall *

04/01 — Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

04/03 — Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

04/04 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

04/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

04/10 — Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s *

04/11 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

04/13 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill @ Mine

04/15 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

05/07 — Columbus, OH – Express Live! ^

05/08 — Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

05/09 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

05/12 — Providence, RI – The Strand ^

05/13 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live ^

05/16 — Richmond, VA @ The National

05/17 — Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ^

05/19 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

05/20 — Columbia, SC – The Senate ^

05/21 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

* = w/ Le Shiv

^ = w/ Jealous of the Birds