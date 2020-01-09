Grouplove

Grouplove have announced their imminent return with a new song called “Deleter”. It’s the lead single off their upcoming fourth studio album due out later this year.

While there’s no word yet on an album title or release date, “Deleter” serves as its introduction. It comes paired with a colorful visual by Christopher Blauvelt, who worked as the cinematographer on Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s.



“Deleter” is a classic Grouplove song: hyper percussion, wiry guitar, and group vocal shouts that sound like they’re singing at the end of the world. “All this time I thought you were a leader/ It turns out you’re only a deleter,” they sing in unison. It’s almost impossible to hear the song without imagining the band dancing around the recording studio. For the first single from a new album, it certainly bodes well for the musical direction Grouplove are going in.

In the song’s music video, Grouplove burst out of a building in matching neon orange jumpsuits and take off sprinting down the street. Footage of them running is inter-spliced with a live performance video. As things unfold, the band gets walled in by splatter-painted walls and towering Pyrex sheets. Watch it all unfold below.

Grouplove haven’t announced any tour dates yet, but they are currently scheduled to play Treefort Music Fest. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.