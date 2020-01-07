Guided by Voices announce new album, Surrender Your Poppy Field, and tour dates

Guided by Voices

A new year, a new Guided by Voices album. Fresh off a 100-song New Year’s Eve performance, Robert Pollard’s prolific alternative rock outfit has announced its first record of 2020, Surrender Your Poppy Field. The band has also shared the lead single, “Volcano”, and laid out a spring tour schedule.

Spanning 15 tracks, Surrender Your Poppy Field is due out February 20th via Pollard’s own GBV Inc. It follows last year’s trio of releases: Zeppelin Over China, Warp and Woof, and Sweating the Plague. The effort’s title comes from a scene in The Wizard of Oz (in which “Surrender Dorothy” is written in the sky), as well as from one of GBV’s own past projects. As Pollard explained to Rolling Stone,



“I think Wizard of Oz came to mind when it was first conceived. I did a five-song EP about four or five years ago under the name Sunflower Logic and we included a mock catalog for the label name we used, Pink Banana Records. In it there are 50 or 60 fake band names with titles for 45s, EPs albums and compilations and one of the songs was ‘Surrender Your Poppy Field’. It stuck and I decided to give it a real home on a Guided by Voices album.”

(Read: Top 25 Tours of the 2010s)

As a first listen to the LP, Guided by Voices have shared the lead single “Volcano”. It’s a slow-burning, scuzzy number that tears it open a third of the way through. Take a listen below, followed by the Surrender Your Poppy Field album art and tracklist. Be sure to stay tuned for more from Pollard’s project as the year continues, as he’s promised there’s already another completed record ready for release.

In addition, GBV have unveiled a run of spring tour dates around their appearance at Shaky Knees Festival in May. Find their full itinerary ahead, and get tickets to all their upcoming shows here.

Surrender Your Poppy Field Artwork:

Surrender Your Poppy Field Tracklist:

01. Year of the Hard Hitter

02. Volcano

03. Queen Parking Lot

04. Arthur Has Business Elsewhere

05. Cul-de-Sac Kids

06. Cat Beats a Drum

07. Windjammer

08. Steely Dodger

09. Stone Cold Moron

10. Physician

11. Man Called Blunder

12. Woah Nelly

13. Andre the Hawk

14. Always Gone

15. Next Sea Level

Guided by Voices 2020 Tour Dates:

04/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

04/24 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe

04/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/08 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

07/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall