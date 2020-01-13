Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a candle that “smells like my vagina”

Gwyneth Paltrow, photo courtesy of Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle website Goop is selling a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina”. It costs $75, but you can’t buy it because it’s already completely sold out.

Naming a candle “This Smells Like My Vagina” is, in theory, a good way to break down the idea that genitals smell bad, especially when they’re a natural part of the human body. But this product was rolled out the Gwyneth Paltrow Goop way. In other words, it comes in a box adorned with pollen-laden flowers (get it?) and is created from natural essences (do you get it?) by Douglas Little, a perfumer who makes “high-end conventional fragrances”. None of this warrants such an absurd price tag.



So what exactly does this candle smell like? According to Goop’s website, it’s basically just your typical floral scent: “With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Starving for more feminist 101 humor, misinformed health advice, and wildly overpriced products to drain your wallet? Then tune in to The Goop Lab, Paltrow’s very own series, when it airs on Netflix beginning January 24th. It will likely share some traits with Paltrow’s most recent TV show, The Politician, which was an “ambitious, glorious mess”. It seems she has a type.