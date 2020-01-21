Hall and Oates announce massive summer tour

Daryl Hall and John Oates

Daryl Hall and John Oates have expanded their upcoming 2020 tour with an extensive leg of summer dates.

Following a string of dates in February and March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame duo will embark on a more expansive outing starting May 23rd in Philadelphia. The amphitheater tour consists of over 30 dates, including the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA; the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee; and Jones Beach in Wantagh, NY.



Providing support for the entirety of the tour will be UK new wave outfit Squeeze and Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall in support.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24th.

Check out Hall and Oates’ complete tour schedule below, and grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Hall and Oates 2020 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center ^

02/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^#

03/21 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino

03/27 – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center

03/29 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts and Cultural Center

05/15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

05/16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ HoagieNation at the Mann at Fairmount Park ^

05/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^#

05/31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^#

06/03 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^#

06/05 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^#

06/07 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^#

06/10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^#

06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^#

06/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^#

06/17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^#

06/19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^#

06/21 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^#

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^#

07/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center^#

07/14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^#

07/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^#

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^#

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre ^#

07/22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^#

07/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^#

07/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^#

07/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park ^#

07/30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^#

08/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^#

08/15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^#

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^#

08/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^#

08/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^#

08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach ^#

08/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^#

08/29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ^#

08/31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^#

09/02 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^#

^ = w/ Squeeze

# = w/ KT Tunstall