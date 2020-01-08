Halsey announces North American “Manic Tour”, CHVRCHES to open

Halsey

Halsey has mapped out the North American leg of her extensive “Manic World Tour”.

This trek stretches from June 2nd all the way through the first week of August. The pop singer is expected to play in cities like Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Chicago. The spring/summer itinerary also includes concerts in Boston, Toronto, Tampa, Nashville, St. Louis, and Salt Lake City.



Joining Halsey on the first half of the tour are CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo, while the second half features support from blackbear and PVRIS. The North American leg follows Halsey’s winter stint over in Europe.

Consult the full tour schedule below. Tickets for these new shows will be available for pre-sale tomorrow, January 9th, with a general public sale beginning next Friday, January 17th via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are sold out, you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

Halsey’s new album, Manic, also arrives January 17th through Capitol Records.

Halsey 2020 Tour Dates:

02/06 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center &

02/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club &

02/09 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle &

02/13 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum &

02/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome &

02/17 – Paris, FR @ Dome de Paris &

02/21 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum &

02/22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena &

02/24 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet &

02/26 – Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki Ice Hall &

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall &

02/29 – Munich, DE @ Zenith &

03/02 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall &

03/04 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal &

03/05 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena &

03/07 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro &

03/08 – London, UK @ The O2 &

03/10 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena &

03/12 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena &

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre $

06/04 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater $

06/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre $

06/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center $

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl $

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion $

06/15 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

06/16 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

06/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion $

06/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center $

06/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood $

06/26 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre $

06/27 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre $

06/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center $

07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center $

07/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

07/05 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center $

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

07/15 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

07/19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

07/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

07/24 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

07/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

07/27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

07/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

08/01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

& = w/ Pale Waves

$ = w/ CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo

# = w/ blackbear and PVRIS

Revisit Manic single “Suga’s Interlude” featuring BTS member Suga: