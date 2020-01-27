Halsey performs “You Should Be Sad” and “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” on SNL: Watch

Halsey on SNL

For the first SNL episode of the 2020s, Halsey performed a pair of tracks off her recent album Manic: “You Should Be Sad”, and “Finally // Beautiful Stranger”. She also acted in a spoof R&B skit called “Slow”, about when taking your time goes a little too far.

After an introduction from host Adam Driver, Halsey appeared in a sunset silhouette, suggestively riding a mechanical bull while wearing a cowboy hat, a gun holster, and little in-between. After the high-energy theatrics of “You Should Be Sad”, the pop star took a different approach for “Finally // Beautiful Stranger”. She appeared covered head-to-toe , dressed in bell bottoms and a shirt with flared sleeves and a high ruffled collar. She began alone with a guitar before being joined by her band. It was a simple performance that highlighted how far she can get on charisma alone.



Check out both songs, and catch Halsey singing in the SNL skit “Slow”, below.

A few weeks ago Halsey contributed to a surprise Bring Me the Horizon album, and her forthcoming song “Experiment on Me” will appear on the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

Her “Manic Tour” kicks off in February and includes a headlining appearance at Summerfest. Get your tickets here.