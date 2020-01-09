Harley Quinn rallies the girl gang against Black Mask in new Birds of Prey trailer: Watch

Soundtracked by Edith Piaf’s “Hyme à l’amour”, the first trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was high on the fighting-for-independence drama. But this is Harley Quinn we’re talking about — shouldn’t she be having a little more fun in her chaos? Thankfully, she’s got Björk’s classic “It’s Oh So Quiet” backing her in the film’s latest preview, and it’s “zing boom” indeed.

The new trailer for the Margot Robbie-led Suicide Squad spin-off sets up the plot more directly than the previous one. We get to see Quinn’s explosive breakup with the Joker, and learn why Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask wants each of the Birds of Prey dead. It turns out Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) used to be on his payroll before betraying him, Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) stole from him, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) killed someone close to him, and Detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) is trying to lock him up. Rather than try to survive on their own, the women of Gotham team up and take the fight to him.



We also get a peek at Black Mask’s actual mask, Black Canary’s power, and a thinly veiled Batman reference centered around a hyena in a bathtub. Check out the trailer below.

(Read: 50 Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2020)

Birds of Prey hits theaters February 7th.