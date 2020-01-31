Harvey Weinstein has no testicles and smells like shit, claims alleged victim

Harvey Weinstein

After enduring years of his *alleged* predatory behavior, harassment, and assault, Harvey Weinstein’s victims are finally getting their day in court. The disgraced movie producer is currently on trial in New York for sex crimes, facing a potential lifetime prison sentence if found guilty.

Over the course of the trial, which began earlier this month, several of Weinstein’s alleged victims have taken the stand and shared details of their alleged assaults. On Friday it was Jessica Mann’s turn, and she shockingly claimed Weinstein to be “intersex” with no testicles, according to Vulture. (Warning: The following paragraphs describe sexual assault.)



The one-time aspiring actress said she first met Weinstein during a party in early 2013. At a subsequent meeting at a hotel bar, he invited her for dinner in his hotel room. It was at this point that Weinstein first propositioned Mann by taking off his shirt, handing her a bottle of lotion, and asking for a massage.

Following another party, Weinstein again invited Mann back to his hotel room, this time with her friend in tow. Once inside, Mann says Weinstein grabbed her arm and led her inside his bedroom, telling her friend, “‘We’ll just be a minute.’” Weinstein then performed oral sex on Mann: “I started to fake an orgasm to get out of it,” she said. “He asked me how it was, if I liked it. And uhm, I was nervous, so I told him, ‘Oh, it was the best I ever had.’”

Despite the negative encounter, Mann “made the decision to be in a relationship” with Weinstein, fearing what might happen if she cut it off. “I thought he was gonna hurt my father,” she remarked, explaining, “he said to me that he has guys with bats …”

Mann detailed another alleged assualt that occurred in Weinstein’s hotel room in New York City. “He stood over me until I was completely naked, and then he told me to lay on the bed, and once he was naked and laying on the bed, he walked into the bathroom and sort of closed the door behind him,” she recounted. “And then he came out naked and he was … he got on top of me, and that’s when he put himself inside of me, his penis inside of me.”

Mann said she later found a needle in Weinstein’s bathroom. “I do not remember the medical term, but when I Googled it, it basically implied dead-penis-type thing,” she said. “It was the realization that he stabbed himself with a needle, and there has to be blood because he was inside of me … I was in shock over that.”

In an effort to add credence to her claims, Mann shared several intimate details about Weinstein. “He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina,” she claimed. “He also peed on me once,” she added.

Mann also said Weinstein “smelled like shit — excuse me, sorry, like poop. He just was dirty.” His stench wasn’t the only thing foul about Weinstein, however; “He would talk very dirty to me about fantasies and things, and compare me to the other things actresses that he said were doing kinky, dirty things with him,” Mann testified. “He always wanted to film me. I never gave him permission.”

According to Vulture, as Mann spoke about his deformed genitals, Weinstein “dropped his head.”

Mann is due back in court next week for further testimony. The trial itself is expected to run into early March.