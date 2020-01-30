Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Hazel English announces debut album Wake UP!, shares “Off My Mind”: Stream

Drawing inspiration from surrealism and the work of sci-fi novelist Philip K. Dick

by
on January 30, 2020, 1:13pm
0 comments
Hazel English, photo by Janelle Shirtcliff

Rising indie pop artist Hazel English is teaming with Polyvinyl Records/Marathon Artists to release her debut album. Emphatically dubbed Wake UP!, the effort is due out April 20th.

The 10-track effort was produced by both Justin Raisen (Angel Olsen) in Los Angeles and Ben H. Allen (Animal Collective) in Atlanta. As its name suggests, the LP is meant to shake up its listeners, “make people become more aware and mindful.” English added, “Sometimes I feel like we’re just sleepwalking through our lives.”

For the Australia-born, LA-based musician, the album came to fruition following something of an existential crisis, which saw English question everything from her own happiness to her everyday relationships. After reflecting and realizing she felt unfulfilled, English came up with the Wake UP! title and used it as her own personal mantra.

Editors' Picks

As an early teaser of the forthcoming record, English is sharing “Off My Mind”, which is “about feeling stuck in a situation but too afraid to make a move. It’s about the limbo state between where you are and where you want to be.” It’s a lovely listen and one that recalls ’60s-era acts like The Mamas & The Papas and Jefferson Airplane. Check it out via its official video.

Wake UP! Artwork:

hazel english wake up album cover art Hazel English announces debut album Wake UP!, shares Off My Mind: Stream

Wake UP! Tracklist:
01. Born Like
02. Shaking
03. White Noise
04. Off My Mind
05. Combat
06. Five and Dime
07. Like a Drug
08. Waiting
09. Milk and Honey
10. Work It Out

Previous Story
Psycho Las Vegas 2020 lineup boasts Danzig, Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Flaming Lips
Next Story
Album Review: Kesha Struggles to Find Direction on High Road
No comments