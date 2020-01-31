Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

HBO releases new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Outsider, and Avenue 5 early

HBO unlocks the episodes ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl

by
on January 31, 2020, 6:38pm
0 comments
Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm
Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Public service announcement: HBO is streaming this weekend’s new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Outsider, and Avenue 5 early. As of Friday, all three titles are available via HBO’s streaming platform.

Undoubtely, the early release is tied to the Super Bowl, which occurs Sunday night around the same time HBO will broadcast these episodes. Rather than make viewers choose between LD and Jimmy G, HBO is doing viewers a solid and making the Sunday’s episodes available early.

Needless to say, my Friday night plans are made.

Editors' Picks

Previous Story
J Balvin announces new album Colores
Next Story
My Chemical Romance sell out entire North American tour in under six hours
No comments
-->