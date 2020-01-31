HBO releases new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Outsider, and Avenue 5 early

Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Public service announcement: HBO is streaming this weekend’s new episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Outsider, and Avenue 5 early. As of Friday, all three titles are available via HBO’s streaming platform.

Undoubtely, the early release is tied to the Super Bowl, which occurs Sunday night around the same time HBO will broadcast these episodes. Rather than make viewers choose between LD and Jimmy G, HBO is doing viewers a solid and making the Sunday’s episodes available early.



Needless to say, my Friday night plans are made.