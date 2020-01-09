Parasite (Neon)

Parasite may have been one of the best films of the decade, but the South Korean black comedy thriller isn’t staying in the 2010s. HBO is developing an English-language limited series based on the film from writer-director Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay.

As The Hollywood Reporter has it, HBO landed the project following an intense bidding war with Netflix. At the moment, it’s not clear whether the series will be a continuation of the film or an English remake. Whatever the case, McKay’s track record with everything from Anchorman to The Big Short to HBO’s own Succession should all but ensure this isn’t some American bungling of a quality foreign property.



Parasite has been something of a filmmaking revelation since nabbing the coveted Palme d’Or at last summer’s Cannes Film Festival. It already nabbed Joon-ho the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, and is a favorite for the same honor at the Oscars. Bong Joon-ho also recently announced a black-and-white version of the film.