Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay working on English-language Parasite limited series for HBO

It's unknown if the series would be a remake of or follow-up to the acclaimed film

by
on January 09, 2020, 4:48pm
0 comments
Parasite bong joon-ho adam mckay hbo english language limited series
Parasite (Neon)

Parasite may have been one of the best films of the decade, but the South Korean black comedy thriller isn’t staying in the 2010s. HBO is developing an English-language limited series based on the film from writer-director Bong Joon-ho and Adam McKay.

As The Hollywood Reporter has it, HBO landed the project following an intense bidding war with Netflix. At the moment, it’s not clear whether the series will be a continuation of the film or an English remake. Whatever the case, McKay’s track record with everything from Anchorman to The Big Short to HBO’s own Succession should all but ensure this isn’t some American bungling of a quality foreign property.

(Read: Top 25 Films of 2019)

Parasite has been something of a filmmaking revelation since nabbing the coveted Palme d’Or at last summer’s Cannes Film Festival. It already nabbed Joon-ho the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film, and is a favorite for the same honor at the Oscars. Bong Joon-ho also recently announced a black-and-white version of the film.

Previous Story
Rex Orange County performs “Face to Face” on Ellen: Watch
Next Story
Zac Brown Band announce “Roar with the Lions Tour”
No comments
-->