Human Impact (Unsane, Swans) unveil video for new song “E605”: Stream

The supergroup's self-titled debut album arrives March 13th via Ipecac Recordings

on January 17, 2020, 11:14am
Human Impact new song E605
Human Impact, via Ipecac Recordings

Human Impact, the new supergroup featuring members of Unsane, Swans, and Cop Shoot Cop, have unveiled the new song and video “E605”. The track comes ahead of the band’s self-titled debut album.

“E605” has a dark industrial vibe, with singer-guitarist Chris Spencer delivering a haunting baritone reminiscent of Ian Curtis or Marilyn Manson.

The track is the second single from the album, following first single “November”. The debut LP will arrive March 13th via Ipecac Recordings.

In addition to releasing the new song, Human Impact have also announced a record release show set to take place March 14th at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, New York. The gig will be only the band’s second show ever, having performed at Brooklyn’s Union Pool this past summer. Tickets for the Saint Vitus show are available here.

Watch the video for “E605” below, and pre-order Human Impact’s self-titled debut LP via various outlets.

