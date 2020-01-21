iii Points reveals 2020 lineup: The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang to play Miami festival

The Strokes (Heather Kaplan), Robyn (Amy Phillips) to play Miami iii Points

Miami’s iii Points has revealed its 2020 lineup. Now in its seventh year, the annual music and arts festival goes down May 1st-2nd at Mana Wynwood in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District.

This year’s lineup is topped by The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, and Disclosure. Other notable acts include Kaytranda, Caribou, Stereolab, 100 gecs, Moses Sumney, (Sandy) Alex G, Tycho, Yves Tumor, Eartheater, Ariel Pink, Jimmy Edgar, Green Velvet, and Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers.



Two-day GA passes, starting at $99, and VIP passes, starting at $249, go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. EST via the festival’s website.