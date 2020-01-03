Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel

Clutch closed out 2019 with their annual run of holiday “Clutchmas” shows, stopping at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on December 30th.

The Jersey show was one of five dates on the holiday jaunt, which kicked off on December 27th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wrapped up with a New Year’s Eve gig in Philadelphia.



Clutch’s 19-song set in front of a packed house at Starland Ballroom spanned their entire career, including such favorites as “Spacegrass”, “Burning Beard”, “Electric Worry”, and more. The show concluded with the a rousing cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son”, which the band recently released as a studio version to benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation.

Nashville rockers The Steel Woods provided direct support for Clutch at the Sayreville show, with Damon Johnson and BoundAlive also on the bill.

Check out our photos of Clutch and The Steel Woods performing at Starland Ballroom below, followed by Clutch’s setlist.

Photo Gallery – Clutch and The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom in New Jersey (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel Clutch at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom, photo by Melinda Oswandel

All photos by Melinda Oswandel

Clutch Setlist:

Passive Restraints

X-Ray Visions

Firebirds!

Crucial Velocity

A Quick Death in Texas

Escape From the Prison Planet

Spacegrass

The Elephant Riders

The Soapmakers

Burning Beard

Willie Nelson

Earth Rocker

Evil (Cactus cover)

A Shogun Named Marcus

Texan Book of the Dead

H.B. Is in Control

The Wolf Man Kindly Requests…

Encore:

Electric Worry / One Eye Dollar

Fortunate Son (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)