Clutch closed out 2019 with their annual run of holiday “Clutchmas” shows, stopping at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on December 30th.
The Jersey show was one of five dates on the holiday jaunt, which kicked off on December 27th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wrapped up with a New Year’s Eve gig in Philadelphia.
Clutch’s 19-song set in front of a packed house at Starland Ballroom spanned their entire career, including such favorites as “Spacegrass”, “Burning Beard”, “Electric Worry”, and more. The show concluded with the a rousing cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son”, which the band recently released as a studio version to benefit the Innocent Lives Foundation.
Nashville rockers The Steel Woods provided direct support for Clutch at the Sayreville show, with Damon Johnson and BoundAlive also on the bill.
Check out our photos of Clutch and The Steel Woods performing at Starland Ballroom below, followed by Clutch’s setlist.
Photo Gallery – Clutch and The Steel Woods at Starland Ballroom in New Jersey (click to enlarge and scroll through):
All photos by Melinda Oswandel
Clutch Setlist:
Passive Restraints
X-Ray Visions
Firebirds!
Crucial Velocity
A Quick Death in Texas
Escape From the Prison Planet
Spacegrass
The Elephant Riders
The Soapmakers
Burning Beard
Willie Nelson
Earth Rocker
Evil (Cactus cover)
A Shogun Named Marcus
Texan Book of the Dead
H.B. Is in Control
The Wolf Man Kindly Requests…
Encore:
Electric Worry / One Eye Dollar
Fortunate Son (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)