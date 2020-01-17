Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

In Photos: Dimebash 2020 highlighted by Dave Grohl, Anthrax, Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford, and more

The annual event pays tribute to late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell

by
on January 17, 2020, 4:02pm
0 comments
Dimebash 2020: Rita Haney, Dave Grohl, and Scott Ian
Dimebash 2020: Rita Haney, Dave Grohl, and Scott Ian, photo by Raymond Ahner

The annual Dimebash took place Thursday night at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. The long-running event is a tribute to late Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott.

This year, guest musicians included Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters; Scott Ian, Frank Bello, and Charlie Benante of Anthrax; Sebastian Bach; Lita Ford; The Butcher Babies; former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick; and a slew of others all paying their respects to not only Dimebag, but his brother Vinnie Paul, who passed away in 2018. Not only did Dave Grohl perform, he was also on hand to prepare a barbecue for both the musicians and the VIP guests.

The all-star jam was kicked off by metal ambassador and Sirius XM host Jose Mangin, who handled the lead vocals for the Pantera classics “Mouth of War” and “Revolution”, both with Broderick on guitar.

From there, the three-hour-plus set was highlighted by a rotating cast, all of whom performed not only Pantera songs, but a few of their own tunes, as well. Highlights included Lita Ford and her band playing “Gotta Let Go” and “Close My Eyes Forever”; Sebastian Bach doing a blistering cover of “Cemetery Gates”; the Butcher Babies doing “F**king Hostile,” and Scott Ian (on acoustic guitar) his wife Pearl Aday and Cody Jinks performing the Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here”.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the evening was Dave Grohl stepping out from behind the BBQ pit and on to the stage, where he joined 10 other drummers, including Gene Hoglan, for the Sepultura’s “Roots Bloody Roots”, complete with Derrick Green on vocals.

The evening started to wrap up with Grohl taking lead vocals for Foo Fighters’ “Weenie Beenie”, with Scott Ian and his son Revel on guitar along with Frank Bello on bass and Charlie Benante on drums. That was followed by all the guests of the evening coming out to close the show with the Pantera classic “Walk.”

When it was all said and done, the 2020 edition of Dimebash was once again a total success, not only raising money for a good cause (benefitting music education and animal rescues), but also making memories for all those who were fortunate enough to attend.

See our photos, plus fan-filmed footage of “I’m Broken”, “Weenie Beenie” and “Walk” below.

Photo Gallery: Dimebash 2020 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Dave Grohl at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Attila Vörös at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Dave Grohl at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
The Butcher Babies at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Rita Haney, Dave Grohl and Scott Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Dave Grohl with drummers at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Gene Hoglan at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Jeremy Wagner at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Jose Mangin at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Bob Tyrrell at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Jose Mangin at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Jose Mangin and Revel Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Lita Ford at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Kirk Windstein at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Lita Ford at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Nick Bowcott at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Phil Demmel at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Phil Sandoval at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Revel Ian and Scott Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Riki Rachtman at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Scott Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Sebastian Bach at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Sen Dog at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner
Tommy Victor at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner

All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner)

Previous Story
Hank Azaria says he “won’t be doing the voice” of The Simpson’s Apu “anymore”
Next Story
Björk composed a score for a New York City hotel lobby
No comments