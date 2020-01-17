In Photos: Dimebash 2020 highlighted by Dave Grohl, Anthrax, Sebastian Bach, Lita Ford, and more

Dimebash 2020: Rita Haney, Dave Grohl, and Scott Ian, photo by Raymond Ahner

The annual Dimebash took place Thursday night at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. The long-running event is a tribute to late Pantera guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott.

This year, guest musicians included Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters; Scott Ian, Frank Bello, and Charlie Benante of Anthrax; Sebastian Bach; Lita Ford; The Butcher Babies; former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick; and a slew of others all paying their respects to not only Dimebag, but his brother Vinnie Paul, who passed away in 2018. Not only did Dave Grohl perform, he was also on hand to prepare a barbecue for both the musicians and the VIP guests.



The all-star jam was kicked off by metal ambassador and Sirius XM host Jose Mangin, who handled the lead vocals for the Pantera classics “Mouth of War” and “Revolution”, both with Broderick on guitar.

From there, the three-hour-plus set was highlighted by a rotating cast, all of whom performed not only Pantera songs, but a few of their own tunes, as well. Highlights included Lita Ford and her band playing “Gotta Let Go” and “Close My Eyes Forever”; Sebastian Bach doing a blistering cover of “Cemetery Gates”; the Butcher Babies doing “F**king Hostile,” and Scott Ian (on acoustic guitar) his wife Pearl Aday and Cody Jinks performing the Pink Floyd classic “Wish You Were Here”.

Perhaps the biggest moment of the evening was Dave Grohl stepping out from behind the BBQ pit and on to the stage, where he joined 10 other drummers, including Gene Hoglan, for the Sepultura’s “Roots Bloody Roots”, complete with Derrick Green on vocals.

The evening started to wrap up with Grohl taking lead vocals for Foo Fighters’ “Weenie Beenie”, with Scott Ian and his son Revel on guitar along with Frank Bello on bass and Charlie Benante on drums. That was followed by all the guests of the evening coming out to close the show with the Pantera classic “Walk.”

When it was all said and done, the 2020 edition of Dimebash was once again a total success, not only raising money for a good cause (benefitting music education and animal rescues), but also making memories for all those who were fortunate enough to attend.

See our photos, plus fan-filmed footage of “I’m Broken”, “Weenie Beenie” and “Walk” below.

Photo Gallery: Dimebash 2020 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Dave Grohl at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Frank Bello, Charlie Benante, and Attila Vörös at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Dave Grohl at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner The Butcher Babies at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Rita Haney, Dave Grohl and Scott Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Dave Grohl with drummers at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Gene Hoglan at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Jeremy Wagner at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Jose Mangin at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Bob Tyrrell at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Jose Mangin at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Jose Mangin and Revel Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Lita Ford at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Kirk Windstein at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Lita Ford at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Nick Bowcott at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Phil Demmel at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Phil Sandoval at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Revel Ian and Scott Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Riki Rachtman at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Scott Ian at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Sebastian Bach at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Sen Dog at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner Tommy Victor at Dimebash 2020, photo by Raymond Ahner

All photos by Raymond Ahner (@raymond_ahner)