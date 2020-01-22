In This Moment announce new album Mother, unveil first single “The In-Between”: Stream

In This Moment, via Atom Splitter PR

In This Moment will release a new album titled Mother this spring. In advance of the LP, the alt-metal act has unveiled a video for the first single, “The In-Between”.

Mother, the band’s seventh album, will arrive on March 27th via Roadrunner/Atlantic. The haunting song “The In-Between” features singer Maria Brink delivering breathy vocals before launching into a full-on scream.



Also among the album’s 14 tracks is a cover of the Queen classic “We Will Rock You” that sees Brink teaming up with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen.

(Buy: Tickets to In This Moment’s Upcoming Shows)

As previously reported, In This Moment will embark on a headlining spring North American tour with support from Black Veil Brides, Ded, and Raven Black. That outing kicks off March 24th in Orlando, Florida. Pick up tickets here.

Preorders for Mother are currently available. The video for “The In-Between”, along with the album artwork and tracklist, can be seen below.

Mother Artwork:

Mother Tracklist:

01. The Beginning — Interlude

02. Fly Like an Eagle

03. The Red Crusade — Interlude

04. The In-Between

05. Legacy

06. We Will Rock You (feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale, and Taylor Momsen)

07. Mother

08. As Above So Below

09. Born in Flames

10. God Is She

11. Holy Man

12. Hunting Grounds” (feat. Joe Cotella of Ded)

13. Lay Me Down

14. Into Dust