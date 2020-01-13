J Balvin shares new single “Morado”: Stream

J Balvin at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan

Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin has shared a new single called “Morado” along with a music video. Stream it below.

The artist’s latest standalone effort follows his November single “Blanco”, along with his surprise summer release with Bad Bunny, OASIS. “Morado” finds Balvin singing smooth verses, rippling over the bouncing soft reggaeton beats.



In the single’s accompanying music video, directed by Collin Tilley, we find Balvin donned in bright plaid and full purple (sporting a purple leopard buzzcut), hanging in a regal old mansion with a purple-clad posse.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Colombian artist spoke about taking chances with his music, not just sonically, but culturally. “Being an artist in a conservative country, especially a place not known for reggaeton, coming from a tough place, it’s always a risk to do this,” he said. “But you know what I say: The bigger the risk, the bigger the win.”