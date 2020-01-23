James Taylor announces US tour with Jackson Browne

James Taylor, photo by Norman Seeff

James Taylor has scheduled a lengthy US tour in support of his newly announced album, American Standard.

The 28-date leg kicks off May 15th in New Orleans, LA and runs through July. Fellow songwriting legend Jackson Browne will accompany Taylor for the majority of the trek — with the one exception being a show at Fenway Park, which will instead feature Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin in support.



Prior to kicking off his US tour, Taylor will play a number of shows in Canada with Bonnie Raitt.

Check out Taylor’s full tour schedule below, and purchase tickets to the upcoming dates here.

As for American Standard, Taylor’s 19th studio album to date arrives on February 28th through Fantasy Records. As you may have guessed based on its title, the album features reimaginings of American standards like “My Blue Heaven”, “You’ve Got to Be Carefully Taught”, “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”, and “Pennies From Heaven”. Below, hear his take on “Teach Me Tonight” by Gene De Paul and Sammy Cahn.

James Taylor 2020 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre #

04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

04/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place #

04/19 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome #

04/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place #

04/24 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center #

04/25 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens #

04/27 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena #

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre #

05/01 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre #

05/02 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre #

05/05 – St. John’s, NL @ Mile One Centre #

05/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^

05/16 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

05/18 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena ^

05/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center ^

05/22 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena ^

05/24 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

05/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

05/28 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

05/29 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

06/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center ^

06/15 – Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center ^

06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

06/18 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center ^

06/19 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

06/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park *

06/23 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center Coliseum ^

06/24 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum ^

06/26 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center ^

06/27 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ^

06/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center ^

06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

07/04 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

07/07 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

07/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

07/10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Center ^

# = w/ Bonnie Raitt

^ = w/ Jackson Brown

* = w/ Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin