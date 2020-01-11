Janelle Monaé comes out as non-binary

Janelle Monáe at Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Heather Kaplan

Janelle Monaé has come out as non-binary.

As Out points out, on Friday, GLAAD and The Human Rights Campaign promoted the Twitter hashtag #IAmNonbinary as a way to increase non-binary visibility and to correct misconceptions associated with the term. Monaé used the opportunity to publicly declare her own gender fluidity.



The 34-year-old musician quote-tweeted a pro-gender fluidity meme along with the hashtag #IAmNonbinary. “Are you a boy or a girl?” I am an experience,” reads the text portion of the meme, quoting a line from the TV show Steven Universe. The Twitter user who posted the meme added as a caption, “There is absolutely nothing better than living outside the gender binary,” to which Monae replied by posting the hashtag #IAmNonbinary.

(Read: Artist of the Year Janelle Monaé Stood Out By Standing Up for Individuality)

Monaé previously said she identifies as both bisexual and pansexual, explaining that she is attracted to men, women, and androids. “I speak about androids because I think the android represents the new ‘other’. You can compare it to being a lesbian or being a gay man or being a black woman… what I want is for people who feel oppressed or feel like the ‘other’ to connect with the music and to feel like, ‘She represents who I am.'”