Country music superstar Jason Aldean has announced an extensive 2020 summer tour of the US.
Aldean’s “2020 We Back Tour” comes in support of his new album, 9. Over the course of the lengthy jaunt, he’ll be joined by special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver.
Fans can first purchase tickets to the summer concerts beginning January 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.
Check out Aldean’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.
Jason Aldean 2020 Tour Dates:
01/30 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
01/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
02/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
02/07 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena
02/08 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
02/13 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
02/14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena
02/15 – Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena
02/20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
02/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/27 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
02/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Arena
02/29 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena
03/05 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
03/06 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
03/07 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
03/12 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/13 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena
03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/24 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
07/25 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
07/31 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
08/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/21 – Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
09/11 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
09/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
09/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
09/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre