Jason Aldean

Country music superstar Jason Aldean has announced an extensive 2020 summer tour of the US.

Aldean’s “2020 We Back Tour” comes in support of his new album, 9. Over the course of the lengthy jaunt, he’ll be joined by special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver.



Fans can first purchase tickets to the summer concerts beginning January 24th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

Check out Aldean’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming dates here.

Jason Aldean 2020 Tour Dates:

01/30 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

01/31 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

02/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

02/07 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Arena

02/08 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

02/13 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

02/14 – Springfield, MO @ JQH Arena

02/15 – Wichita, KS @ InTrust Bank Arena

02/20 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

02/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/27 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

02/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Arena

02/29 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena

03/05 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

03/06 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

03/07 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena

03/12 – Madison, WI @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/13 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

03/14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/24 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

07/25 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

07/31 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

08/15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/21 – Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

09/11 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

09/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

09/17 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/19 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre