Jenny Lewis shares new song “Under the Supermoon”: Stream

Jenny Lewis

Jenny Lewis has shared a new song called “Under the Supermoon”. It’s a collaboration with Malian artist Habib Koité and comes with a dreamy roadtrip music video. Stream the track below.

This new song is off the upcoming benefit album Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, which comes in support of Artists for Peace and Justice, a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice, addresses issues of poverty around the world, and serves the poorest communities in Haiti with programs for education and healthcare. The album also features music from Jackson Browne, Paul Beaubrun, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Wilson, and members of the Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik.



“Under the Supermoon” is a lovesick ballad driven by heartfelt guitar and soft bongos. What begins sounding like a homesick country song, though, eventually turns into a full-band endeavor accented by Koité’s gentle coos and an uptempo celebratory moment of thanks. Basically, imagine if her latest album, On the Line, got slightly buzzed and then posted up at the beach at midnight.

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

In the music video for “Under the Supermoon”, Lewis can be seen reclining on a set of stairs looking up at the sky. She lights a candle, serenades the moon, and hops on a colorful bus to perform the song alongside Koité and other musicians. Throughout the montage, clips of villagers in Haiti going about their lives can be seen and, come the end, they all unite to celebrate around a bonfire. Watch the music video below.

Later this year, Jenny Lewis will open select tour dates on Harry Styles’ headlining trek behind Fine Line. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.