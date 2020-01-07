Joaquin Phoenix to join Jane Fonda at climate change rally

Joaquin Phoenix and Jane Fonda

Fresh off the news of his Golden Globe win, Joaquin Phoenix will join Jane Fonda at a climate change rally in Washington, DC alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal, Martin Sheen, and more. The rally, dubbed Fire Drill Friday, will be held on January 10th outside of the US Capitol Building.

Expect the rally to make news with such high-profile actors like Phoenix. To top it off, they will be joined by other celebrities, including Saffron Burrows, model Amber Valletta, author Naomi Klein, and 350.org leader Bill McKibben. Climate activists will also join the rally and civil disobedience. It’s schedule to kick off at 11:00 a.m. ET.



According to a press release, this week’s Fire Drill Friday will focus on “the major banks and investors that finance fossil fuel exploration” in addition to announcing plans for the future of Fire Drill Fridays. “We need immediate action for a Green New Deal: cut carbon emissions in half by 2030, replace with clean, renewable energy, and no new exploration / drilling for fossil fuels,” it reads.

The news follows Phoenix’s call to action during his Best Actor acceptance speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes. The Joker star opened by praising the Hollywood Foreign Press “for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change” by going with a planet-based menu for the ceremony. He later added that sending well wishes to Australia in the midst of their devastating wildfire disaster was “a beautiful gesture,” but “we have to do more than that.” “It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives,” he said. “I hope that we can do that. We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes, or back, please.”

More and more celebrities are taking action to combat climate change. Coldplay won’t tour again until it’s environmentally “beneficial”, Massive Attack commissioned research into touring’s impact on the climate, Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum protested at New York City’s Climate Strike, and even The 1975 preached the scientific truth by sampling a Greta Thunberg speech on the opening track to Notes on a Conditional Form.

Maybe, just maybe, there’s hope for our planet in the distant future.