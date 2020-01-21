Drummer Joey Kramer sues Aerosmith after being told he needed to audition in order to rejoin band

Aerosmith's Joey Kramer, photo via Getty

Aersomith are set to be honored at this weekend’s Grammy Awards as the recipients of the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year. It should be a celebratory occasion for the veteran rockers, but instead it’s led to an inner band lawsuit.

Joey Kramer, Aerosmith’s lifelong drummer, is taking legal action against his bandmates, accusing them of preventing him from participating in this weekend’s festivities (via TMZ). Kramer says he was forced to take a brief disability leave after suffering “minor injuries” last spring. Upon his recovery, Kramer was informed that he had to audition to a click track to prove he was “able to play at an appropriate level.”



In the lawsuit, Kramer claims the stress associated with the audition caused him “significant repercussions” that put him in the hospital and forced him to miss Aerosmith’s residency gigs in Las Vegas. He says he was then required to pay his replacement $20,000 per week for the Vegas performances.

When he finally did audition earlier this month, Kramer says Aerosmith again prevented him from rejoining, this time citing his lack of “energy.”

Kramer is asking a judge to force Aerosmith to allow him back in the band in order to avoid “irreparable harm.” The band is set to perform with Run-DMC at the Grammy Awards.