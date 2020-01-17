Johnny Marr joins Hans Zimmer to score James Bond film No Time to Die

Johnny Marr (photo by Ben Kaye) and Hans Zimmer (photo by Philip Cosores)

Johnny Marr is joining Hans Zimmer to score the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. The Smiths member and solo troubadour will be contributing guitar work to the score, reports NME.

No Time to Die is the 25th film in the Bond franchise. Zimmer was brought onboard as a composer earlier this month to replace Dan Romer, who was dismissed due to “creative differences”. It’s the first time in the 58-year history of Bond films that a composer has been replaced during post-production. Since the movie is slated for an April 8th release (April 3rd in the UK), Zimmer doesn’t have much time to write, record, and master an original score — but Marr stepping in will certainly help relieve some of the pressure.



Zimmer and Marr teaming up for this project shouldn’t come as a surprise given Marr has previously said he considers Zimmer as being like “family”. Naturally, the guitarist is already excited. “Part of the legacy of the Bond films is iconic music,” Marr told NME, “so I’m very happy to be bringing my guitar to No Time To Die.” The pair previously teamed up to score films like Inception and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

No Time to Die isn’t the only movie on Zimmer’s mind. The legendary composer is in the midst of penning scores for Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick, and Dune this year in addition to the James Bond film.

Both Johnny Marr and Hans Zimmer will be heading out on tour this year. Marr has several dates lined up, including live performances at All Points East and NorthSide Festival. Meanwhile Zimmer, who put on one of the top 25 tours of the 2010s, has several dates scheduled in Europe for next month.