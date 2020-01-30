Josh Homme’s Desert Sessions share video for “Easier Said Than Done”: Watch

Josh Homme's Desert Sessions

Josh Homme isn’t just sitting around waiting for Dave Grohl to reunite Them Crooked Vultures. Instead, the Queens of the Stone Age frontman is still skating through the reactivation of his long dormant Desert Sessions collective — quite literally. In the new video for “Easier Said Than Done” off the project’s two-part fall release Vols. 11 & 12 (aka Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels), Homme glides between scenes on a classic pair of roller skates.

Directed by Chapman Baehler, the clip is something of a surrealist nightmare representation of the song’s lyrics. There’s a fiery bit where you actually see Homme “On roller skates carving smooth shapes past the gates/ Just boogying like a fucking boss.” Then again, there other scenes of unwholesome visions like pig-men ejaculating glitter or Homme in a straightjacket peeing on Hitler. It’s all mesmerizingly strange, though the big takeaway here is that the rocker is one hell of a roller skater.



Watch the clip below.

The visuals arrive as part of the Desert Sessions’ launch of Bizarre Bazaar, a bi-weekly charity auction series benefitting The Sweet Stuff Foundation, which helps career musicians, recording engineers, and their families who are struggling with illness or disability. Tied to and inspired by new Desert Sessions artwork and video content that will roll out alongside the auction, the items include jewelry, sculpture, palm-painting, and other works of art. The first item up for bid is a three-foot-by-three-foot quilt by textile artist Ben Venom.

The Bizarre Bazaar is hosted on eBay, so head there to bid. Also stay tuned for more from Desert Sessions as the charity auction continues.