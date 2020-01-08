Justin Bieber reveals Lyme disease diagnosis, battle with chronic mono

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and recently battled chronic mono. The compounding illnesses led to the pop star experiencing a decline in mental and overall health, including a serious depression throughout last year. His struggle with all this will be covered in his forthcoming 10-part YouTube docuseries, Seasons.

The “Yummy” singer confirmed his health situation on Instagram following a report by TMZ. In his post, the 25-year-old Bieber addressed Internet trolls who “kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc.” He continued,



“They failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not onlt hat but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy and overall health… It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

According to TMZ sources who have reportedly seen Seasons, Bieber spent much of last year battling a deep depression. He even announced a hiatus from music in March. It turns out some of his emotional distress stemmed from his Lyme disease, which was only made worse by the chronic mono. Doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him at first, so they prescribed a number of medications that ended up badly affecting his skin. It wasn’t until late 2019 that doctors finally were able to diagnosis the Lyme disease and put the singer on the path towards recovery.

Somewhat ironically, images of Bieber leaving a Beverly Hills medical center with an IV drip appeared online in September — the same month he found out he was related to Avril Lavigne, who also suffers from Lyme disease.

More about the Biebs’ health struggles will be revealed when Seasons debuts on YouTube on January 27th. Thankfully, it seems like the worst is behind him, as he has plans for a new album and massive stadium tour later this year. Tickets for the trek aren’t yet on sale, but when they are, you can get them here.