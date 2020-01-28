Justin Bieber has announced the release of his new album, Changes, along with a massive supporting North American tour.
Changes is due out February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. It marks Bieber’s fifth album to date, but first since 2015’s Purpose. He first previewed Changes with the single “Yummy”. Now, to coincide with tonight’s announcement, he’s unveiled a second track, “Get Me” featuring Kehlani. Take a listen below.
In support of the album’s release, Bieber has mapped out an expansive 45-date tour. Taking place between June and September 2020, the itinerary includes a mixture of stadium and arena shows across the US and Canada. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will appear as opening acts for the entirety of the trek.
Tickets to Bieber’s “Changes Tour” go on sale beginning February 14th. They’ll also be available to purchase here.
Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)
06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField
08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
In the lead-up to Changes, Bieber has launched a new YouTube docu-series chronicling the album’s creation. Watch episode one below.