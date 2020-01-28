Justin Bieber to release new album, Changes, in February

Justin Bieber has announced the release of his new album, Changes, along with a massive supporting North American tour.

Changes is due out February 14th via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings. It marks Bieber’s fifth album to date, but first since 2015’s Purpose. He first previewed Changes with the single “Yummy”. Now, to coincide with tonight’s announcement, he’s unveiled a second track, “Get Me” featuring Kehlani. Take a listen below.



In support of the album’s release, Bieber has mapped out an expansive 45-date tour. Taking place between June and September 2020, the itinerary includes a mixture of stadium and arena shows across the US and Canada. Kehlani and Jaden Smith will appear as opening acts for the entirety of the trek.

Tickets to Bieber’s “Changes Tour” go on sale beginning February 14th. They’ll also be available to purchase here.

Justin Bieber 2020 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

05/17 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

05/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

05/22 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

05/29 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

06/05 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/13 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

06/16 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

06/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

06/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance (Summerfest)

06/27 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

07/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07/06 – Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

07/08 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/15 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

07/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

07/21 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07/27 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

07/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/06 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

08/08 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08/12 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

08/14 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

08/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/18 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

08/21 – Landover, MD @ FedExField

08/24 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/26 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

08/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

09/01 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

09/03 – Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/17 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/16 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

In the lead-up to Changes, Bieber has launched a new YouTube docu-series chronicling the album’s creation. Watch episode one below.