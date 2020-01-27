Kanye West and Chance the Rapper dedicate Sunday Service to Kobe Bryant: Watch

Chance the Rapper and Kanye West at Sunday Service in 2019

Immediately after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday afternoon, Kanye West took to Twitter to pay homage to the NBA legend. “Kobe, we love you brother,” he wrote. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.” The tribute didn’t stop there, however. Later in the evening, Kanye staged a special Midnight rendition of Sunday Service in tribute to Bryant.

“Kobe, it’s too far/ Shooting from where you are/ Remember that you a star/ You gotta do more, you gotta go hard,” Ye said during a freestyle. “I was driving home/ They was leaving your jersey on the freeway/ And I just broke down, broke down, broke down.”



Chance the Rapper was also on hand and offered up his own remembrances by somberly running through a few verses of “Ultralight Beam”. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin also helped out on The Life of Pablo track. Check out video footage below.

Kobe died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. He was only 41 years old. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards last night also presented a tribute to the longtime Laker, and numerous acts — such as Lil Nas X and Lizzo — included references to the basketball legend during their performances.