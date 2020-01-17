Kash Doll announces “Dollhouse Tour”

Kash Doll, photo by Michael Lavine

Kash Doll has announced the dates for her spring “Dollhouse Tour” in support of her debut album, Stacked.

The rapper’s 14-date North American jaunt will kick off with a special show in her hometown of Detroit on March 15th. She’ll then hop over to Kalamazoo before trekking to New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Cleveland, Toronto, and Atlanta. It all wraps up on April 9th at Boston’s Middle East — Downstairs.



Joining Kash Doll for the bulk of the tour will be fellow MCs Rubi Rose and Jucee Froot.

(Read: Conversations with Consequence: Kash Doll)

Find the complete “Dollhouse Tour” itinerary below, and get tickets to all of Kash Doll’s upcoming dates here.

Kash Doll 2020 “Dollhouse Tour” Dates:

03/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/20 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre

03/23 – New York City, NY @ Gramercy Theater

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell

03/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

03/29 – Houston, TX @ Studio @ Warehouse

03/30 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

04/01 – Los Angeles @ The Roxy

04/03 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

04/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/09 – Boston, MA @ Middle East – Downstairs