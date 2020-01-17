Menu
Kash Doll announces “Dollhouse Tour”

14-date tour will feature support from Rubi Rose and Jucee Froot

by
on January 17, 2020, 11:13am
Kash Doll, photo by Michael Lavine

Kash Doll has announced the dates for her spring “Dollhouse Tour” in support of her debut album, Stacked.

The rapper’s 14-date North American jaunt will kick off with a special show in her hometown of Detroit on March 15th. She’ll then hop over to Kalamazoo before trekking to New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Oakland, Cleveland, Toronto, and Atlanta. It all wraps up on April 9th at Boston’s Middle East — Downstairs.

Joining Kash Doll for the bulk of the tour will be fellow MCs Rubi Rose and Jucee Froot.

(Read: Conversations with Consequence: Kash Doll)

Find the complete “Dollhouse Tour” itinerary below, and get tickets to all of Kash Doll’s upcoming dates here.

Kash Doll 2020 “Dollhouse Tour” Dates:
03/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/20 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre
03/23 – New York City, NY @ Gramercy Theater
03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell
03/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco
03/29 – Houston, TX @ Studio @ Warehouse
03/30 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
04/01 – Los Angeles @ The Roxy
04/03 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
04/05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
04/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/09 – Boston, MA @ Middle East – Downstairs

