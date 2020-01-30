Katatonia announce new album City Burials, unveil first single “Lacquer”: Stream

Katatonia

Swedish progressive-metal veterans Katatonia will release their 11th album, City Burials, this spring. In advance of the LP, the band has unveiled its first single, “Lacquer”.

City Burials will arrive April 24th via Peaceville Records. It marks Katatonia’s follow-up to 2016’s The Fall of Hearts, which showcased more of a prog-rock sound than prior albums. A press release promises that City Burials will “reclaim part of their heavy metal roots.”



Guitarist Anders Nyström offered his own poetic statement in describing the new album:

“In days and nights of black and silver, the dead-end king will come. From pieces of broken mirrors there will be a crown bestowed upon his head. In reflections of shattered glass not only the seasons will turn, but also the change disguised by the lapse of time. His mind will have to come to bear the weight of everything that was left behind and forgotten. Archiving the inaccessible. Celebrating the abandoned and mourning the destroyed. The city burials.”

City Burials will be available on CD; deluxe mediabook CD with bonus tracks; black and colored vinyl LPs with bonus track; and digitally. Pre-orders are available via Peaceville Records and various online outlets.

Listen to the new track “Lacquer”, and check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

City Burials Artwork:

City Burials Tracklist:

01. Heart Set to Divide

02. Behind the Blood

03. Lacquer

04. Rein

05. The Winter of Our Passing

06. Vanishers

07. City Glaciers

08. Flicker

09. Lachesis

10. Neon Epitaph

11. Untrodden