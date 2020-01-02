Kelly Osbourne blasts “sickening” report that Ozzy is on his deathbed

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

“Last Days: Ozzy Osbourne on His Deathbed” was not a headline that metal fans wanted to wake up to on New Year’s Day, but that’s exactly what celebrity news site Radar Online reported first thing on Wednesday morning. Now, the metal legend’s daughter Kelly is blasting the “sickening” article.

Radar Online reported that Ozzy is in “agonizing pain and losing his marbles” and that his friends “believe he’s waiting to die.” The gossip site quoted an “insider” as saying, “Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery!”



The site also quoted the source as saying, “Ozzy just lies in bed all day, moaning in pain 24/7. He doesn’t know his family half the time and once mistook [his wife] Sharon for a total stranger.”

Yes, 2019 was a rough year for Ozzy, who battled pneumonia and sustained a fall at home, dislodging metal rods that were inserted into his body after a 2003 ATV accident. Though she acknowled Ozzy’s health issues, Kelly proceeded to call the Radar Online report “utter bullshit.”

In an Instagram story, Kelly responded to the report as follows:

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad. I come home to read sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed’ — sometimes the media makes me sick! It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the f**k on, this is utter bullshit.”

Ozzy was forced to cancel all of his 2019 tour dates as a result of his injuries, but will be back on the road beginning in late May for the next North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” farewell trek. Tickets are available here.

The metal icon also plans to release a new solo album, Ordinary Man, in early 2020, having already unleashed the singles “Under the Graveyard” and “Straight to Hell”.

Further proof that the Prince of Darkness is not on his deathbed came from his son Jack, who posted a Christmas pic of Ozzy surrounded by family.

Update: A reaction to the Radar Online story has been posted on Ozzy’s Instagram, reading “Read any good news lately?” alongside a fun shot of the metal legend.