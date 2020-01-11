Kesha and Big Freedia have a blast “Raising Hell” on Colbert: Watch

Kesha and Big Freedia on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

With just a few weeks until Kesha drops her fourth album High Road, she took over the Colbert stage on Friday night to perform “Raising Hell” with Big Freedia.

Kesha and the Queen of Bounce actually premiered “Raising Hell” on Jimmy Kimmel last October, and they played it again at the AMAs in November. Over time they’ve fine-tuned their performance. Kesha’s choreography has been strategically reduced, grounding her breath and unleashing the rock & roll in her voice. This time around she’s chosen a much more infernal color palette. Watch the latest and reddest “Raising Hell” below.



It’s good that she’s getting all this practice with Big Freedia, because they’re about to hit the road together on the massive “The High Road Tour”. Tickets are available here.

Kesha’s High Road is due out January 31st from RCA Records. It’s one of our 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020. In addition to “Raising Hell” she’s released the singles “My Own Dance” as well as “Resentment” featuring Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson.