Kesha announces “The High Road Tour” with Big Freedia

Kesha

Later this month, Kesha will return with one of the most anticipated albums of the year, High Road. Now, the pop star has announced “The High Road Tour” in support of the effort. She’ll be joined on select stops by Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce who also features on the LP’s lead single, “Raising Hell”.

Stretching for 26 dates, the North American trek launches April 23rd in Sugar Land, Texas. Further stops include Austin, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, New York, St. Louis, and Chicago. The only Canadian concert happens to be the last, with a Windsor, Ontario performance set for June 5th.



In a press statement, Kesha hyped fans about what to expect from the “vibrant, rowdy, heartfelt, and badass” live shows:

“While shaking my ass at the stroke of midnight, ringing in the new year, new decade, with my new album coming this month, I thought to myself, ‘Damn. I think the best medicine for happiness and having a beautiful life is to celebrate it while I have it, with the people I love most. And ummm…shake my ass. As often as possible.’ So…this is my HIGH ROAD TOUR announce!!! If you wanna come shake ur body and hear the new jams LIVE, this is the place to do it! And, on the HIGH ROAD TOUR, you will have not 1, but 2 grand supreme expert body movers — BIG FREEDIA and YOURS TRULY — ME!!!!! Come see us on tour this Spring!!!!!!”

(Read: 10 Pop Albums for People Who Hate Pop Music)

Fan pre-sale begins January 8th, with general on-sale launching January 10th via Kesha’s website. Find tickets to all her upcoming shows — including an appearance at London’s BST Hyde Park in July — here.

Below, find the full “High Road Tour” itinerary along with an announcement trailer. You can also revisit Kesha’s other High Road singles: “Resentment” with Brian Wilson and Sturgill Simpson, and the anthemic “My Own Dance”.

Kesha “The High Road Tour” Dates:

04/23 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

04/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

04/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

05/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater *

05/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

05/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @Santa Barbara Bowl *

05/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

05/09 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic *

05/11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *

05/13 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino *

05/14 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre *

05/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

05/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

05/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center *

05/20 – Minneapolis, MN @The Armory *

05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom *

05/23 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *

05/25 – St. Louis, MO @ TBD *

05/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

05/28 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 *

05/30 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino @ Grand Theater *

05/31 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

06/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/05 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

* = w/ Big Freedia