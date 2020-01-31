Kid band delivers impressive cover of Pantera’s “Drag the Waters”: Watch

O'Keefe Music Foundation kids cover Pantera

The O’Keefe Music Foundation continues its support of young musicians, and the latest video produced by the nonprofit charity organization is quite impressive. A group of teenage rockers (and an 8-year-old girl on cowbell) deliver a stellar version of Pantera’s “Drag the Waters”.

Last we reported on the O’Keefe Music Foundation, 8-year-old singer Taylor Jade Campbell (the one who plays cowbell on the new Pantera cover) led a group of young musicians on a rousing rendition of Slipknot’s “The Devil in I”. Here she lets 15-year-old Tyler Halverson take the spotlight as lead singer, as he tackles the Pantera song with some mighty vocals.



The rest of the band is quite skilled, as well, especially 14-year-old Hunter Hallberg. The young guitarist would’ve made the late Dimebag Darrell proud with his blistering solo on the single from 1996’s The Great Southern Trendkill.

The performance is accompanied by a slickly produced music video featuring a biker gang, a mosh pit, and more.

The O’Keefe Music Foundation has garnered more than 70 million views on its YouTube channel. Its most popular video remains a viral 2013 clip of kids performing Tool’s “Forty Six & 2”, which has more than 21 million views itself.

The organization produces high quality music videos and recording sessions for young musicians at no cost, providing top of the line equipment and instruments. Donations can be made at the foundation’s official website.

In other recent videos, the kids have also covered Pantera’s “I’m Broken” and “5 Minutes Alone”, as well as Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and White Zombie’s “Thunderkiss ’65”.

Watch the kids performing Pantera’s “Drag the Waters” below, and see more O’Keefe Music Foundation videos on YouTube.