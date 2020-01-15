Kilo Kish announces North American tour dates with King Princess

Kilo Kish

Electro-pop artist Kilo Kish has announced a string of North American tour dates supporting King Princess, whom we named our 2019 Rookie of the Year.

This winter trek kicks off January 16th in Vancouver before heading to cities along the West Coast of the US. Kilo Kish will then play Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Nashville, with a final gig scheduled for February 14th in Kansas City.



Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets to these concerts are on sale now, and you can purchase them here.

Last month, Kish released a new five-track EP called Redux.

Kilo Kish Tour Dates:

01/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #

01/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

01/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

01/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

01/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

01/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

01/28- San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

01/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

01/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center #

02/02 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

02/04 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater #

02/07 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #

02/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

02/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live #

02/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

02/13- Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant #

02/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman #

# = supporting King Princess