King Krule announces new album Man Alive!, shares “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On” video: Watch

King Krule has announced his return next month with a new album. Dubbed Man Alive!, it arrives three years after his Mercury Prize-nominated record The Ooz.
Due out February 21st via Matador/True Panther, the forthcoming LP collects together 14 songs. Close listeners may recognize at least four of them already — “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On”, “Alone Omen 3”, “Energy Fleets”, and “Perfecto Miserable” — as they were included in the English singer-songwriter’s Hey World! short film from last year.
As another teaser of Man Alive!, the artist born Archy Marshall is sharing his self-directed music video for “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On”. Watch the clip below.
About two weeks after the new album drops, King Krule will embark on an expansive tour of Europe and North America. Purchase your concert tickets here.
Man Alive! Artwork:
Man Alive! Tracklist:
01. Cellular
02. Supermaché
03. Stoned Again
04. Comet Face
05. The Dream
06. Perfecto Miserable
07. Alone Omen 3
08. Slinsky
09. Airport Antenatal Airplane
10. (Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On
11. Theme for the Cross
12. Underclass
13. Energy Fleets
14. Please Complete Thee