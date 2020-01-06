Kvelertak unveil video for new song “Crack of Doom” featuring Mastodon’s Troy Sanders: Stream

Kvelertak

Norwegian metallers Kvelertak have unleashed the explosive new song “Crack of Doom” featuring guest vocals from Mastodon’s Troy Sanders. Accompanying the new track is a cinematic video starring Kvelertak’s new singer Ivar Nikolaisen.

“Crack of Doom” is the second single released from Kvelertak’s upcoming album Splid, due out February 14th. It follows the first single, “Bråtebrann”, which was unveiled in late November.



Splid will be the Kvelertak’s first album featuring vocalist Nikolaisen, who joined the band in 2018, replacing founding singer Erlend Hjelvik. The new LP will also be the first from the group to feature a handful of songs in English, including “Crack of Doom”.

In terms of Sanders’ contribution to “Crack of Doom”, the band stated the following:

“We sent Troy a demo of the song because there were a couple of parts we felt would fit his voice very well and lift the song. Luckily, he liked the track and was keen to do it. He got some scratch vocal tracks and some guidelines but was free to do it however he wanted. What we got back was even better than what we could hope for. We’re extremely proud to have him featured on this song, and with Troy being American, it felt natural to just do the whole thing in English.”

The video for the song, directed by Stian Andersen, is a cinematic effort that put Nikolaisen through some tough elements, with the band describing the conditions as such:

“It has been an amazing experience and a privilege to assist in the baptism of Ivar Nikolaisen into the ranks of the band, and putting him through the torturous conditions of ice bathing in sub-zero temperatures, setting him on fire, galloping through the forest shirtless mid-winter, or hanging him upside down from a tree.”

The song itself has Nikolaisen and Sanders sharing vocal duties, offering up an uptempo “black ‘n’ roll” sound that combines elements of black metal, hardcore, and rock music.

(Read: Top 25 Metal Albums of the 2010s)

Splid, which contains 11 tracks, was produced by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who has helmed albums by The Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die, and more, as well as Kverletak’s 2010 self-titled debut. Pre-orders for Splid are currently available via Rise Records.