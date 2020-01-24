Kyle Meredith With.. Air's Nicola Godin

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Air’s Nicola Godin gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss his latest solo album, Concrete and Glass, a concept record that has roots in his love for architecture. Godin speaks about the larger topics in play, working alongside Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, and why we’ll have entire AI-made music on the charts within a year. The two also explore the current trend of minimalism in pop music, his love for sensuality within his own songs, his thoughts on the 20th anniversary of The Virgin Suicides soundtrack, and his hopes to one day provide music for a sci-fi movie.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter