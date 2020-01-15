Kyle Meredith With... Blitz Vega

Blitz Vega is the new duo featuring The Smiths co-founder Andy Rourke and KAV, formerly of The Happy Mondays. The two spoke with Kyle Meredith about coming together after Rourke lost D.A.R.K. (and The Cranberries) frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan and the tone that her passing added to these new sessions. We hear what brought on their psychedelic sound and the magic they found within the equipment they used, which included the Ziggy Stardust mixing board and Abbey Road studios. The two also outline their next releases and documentary of their beginnings.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

