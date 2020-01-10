Menu
Producer David Foster on Hitting the Notes for Two of the Biggest Pop Hits of All Time

Legendary songwriter revisits his work with Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

January 10, 2020
Kyle Meredith With... David Foster
Kyle Meredith With... David Foster

David Foster, the super-producer/songwriter behind songs from Christina Aguilera, Peter Cetera, Chicago, Alice Cooper, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and who also wrote the theme to St. Elmo’s Fire, gives Kyle Meredith to discuss his live album, An Intimate Evening. Foster discusses the theatrics that have become his songwriting calling card and how songwriting changes with new eras.

We also get the stories behind two of the biggest show-stopping notes in pop history, first with Whitney Houstons explosive moment in “I Will Always Love You”, and then how he got Celine Dion to hit those notes in “All By Myself”. Foster later gives us the goods on an upcoming musical about Betty Boop that he’s behind, a documentary on his career, and his 2020 tour with wife Katharine McPhee.

