Producer David Foster on Hitting the Notes for Two of the Biggest Pop Hits of All Time

Kyle Meredith With... David Foster

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



David Foster, the super-producer/songwriter behind songs from Christina Aguilera, Peter Cetera, Chicago, Alice Cooper, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and who also wrote the theme to St. Elmo’s Fire, gives Kyle Meredith to discuss his live album, An Intimate Evening. Foster discusses the theatrics that have become his songwriting calling card and how songwriting changes with new eras.

We also get the stories behind two of the biggest show-stopping notes in pop history, first with Whitney Houston’s explosive moment in “I Will Always Love You”, and then how he got Celine Dion to hit those notes in “All By Myself”. Foster later gives us the goods on an upcoming musical about Betty Boop that he’s behind, a documentary on his career, and his 2020 tour with wife Katharine McPhee.

Want to catch David Foster with Katharine McPhee? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter