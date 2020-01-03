Kyle Meredith With... David Yazbek

David Yazbek, the artist behind the music for Broadway’s The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and this year’s Tootsie, jumped on the line to speak with Kyle Meredith about the lyrics and music for 2017’s The Band’s Visit. Yazbek, who also co-wrote the theme for Where In the World Is Carmen Sandiego, speaks about the musical’s extremely relevant themes of cultures coming together. He also shares his own family history, growing up in multi-ethnic New York, and how that all came to influence his writing and playing. What’s more, Yazbek offers a glimpse into his next project: a musical adaptation of 80’s classic The Princess Bride.

