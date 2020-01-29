Hollywood Undead on Reimagining a New Empire

Kyle Meredith With... Hollywood Undead

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Hollywood Undead’s Johnny 3 Tears gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss the band’s latest LP, New Empire Vol. 1. The first of two concept albums finds the band in a much heavier setting than usual, a move that 3 Tears argues comes during a time of reimagining that goes beyond the music and even involves the members leaving their trademark face-masks behind. The two also take some time to talk about the resurgence in metal as a popular genre and the importance of its scene.

Want to see Hollywood Undead on the road? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter