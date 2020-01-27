Country Star Scotty McCreery on Hitting No. 1 Alone

Kyle Meredith With... Scotty McCreery

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Scotty McCreery gives Kyle Meredith a call to dish on The Soundcheck Sessions EP. The country star discusses the validating moment of taking back control over his songwriting and seeing his album Seasons Change soar to No. 1 with the help of single “Five More Minutes”. The feat made him the first artist to do so without a manager or label after having been dropped following his 2013 effort.

McCreery also talks about being looked at as a perfect Christian kid after winning American Idol’s 10th season in 2011 and the difficulties of living up to that image, which can be heard on “In Between” with a set of lyrics that try to dispel the wunderkind pedestal he was put on. We later get an update on his next record that’s in the works and hear about his don’t-call-it-a-biography travelogue, which was just rereleased in paperback.

Want to see Scotty McCreery live? Get your tickets now!

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter