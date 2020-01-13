Triumph on the Likelihood of More Reunion Shows

Kyle Meredith With... Triumph

Triumph are currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1989 hits collection, Classics, with a deluxe vinyl edition. Co-founder Mike Levine spoke with Kyle Meredith about going for a higher audio experience and expanding the LP with live tracks from the 1983 Us Festival and their 2008 reunion at the Sweden Rock Festival.

The two also discuss getting ahead of punk with their mid-70’s garage rocker “Rock & Roll Machine” and finding their highest charting success with “Somebody’s Out There” just as the band was falling apart in 1986. The band recently reunited once more for a one-off show that was taped for an upcoming documentary, Triumph: Lay It on the Line, so we’ll hear about that night and if those rehearsals could lead to any more shows.

