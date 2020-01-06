Vagabon on Finding Opportunity in Isolation

Kyle Meredith With... Vagabon

Vagabon singer-songwriter Laetitia Tamko speaks with Kyle Meredith about how her self-titled, sophomore LP wound up with a very different sound. Tamko explains how a lack of community amidst a disappearing Brooklyn DIY scene left her with an opportunity for a chosen isolation. She discusses working with bathroom choirs, writing in French, and the expectations from being a multi-cultural artist. Tamko also gives the story behind a song originally written for Tegan and Sara, and her newest single: a grunge-driven song for the soundtrack to The Turning.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

