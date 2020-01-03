Lady Antebellum announces 2020 US tour

Lady Antebellum

Country music trio Landy Antebellum have announced the “Ocean 2020 Tour”, a 41-date summer tour of the US. It comes in support of the group’s latest album, Ocean.

Taking place between May and September, the “Ocean 2020 Tour” includes dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California; the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel Woods, NY; and Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The tour wraps with a September 12th hometown show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.



Joining Lady Antebellum for the duration of the tour will be Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae.

Tickets go on sale beginning January 24th, and you can find them here.

Lady Antebellum 2020 Tour Dates:

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ ACM Beach Bash

05/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

05/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

06/14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

06/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

06/19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

07/16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ TBA

07/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/31 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp

08/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater

08/06 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/27 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

09/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/06 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena

09/11 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena