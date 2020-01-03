Lady Antebellum announces 2020 US tour

Country music trio Landy Antebellum have announced the “Ocean 2020 Tour”, a 41-date summer tour of the US. It comes in support of the group’s latest album, Ocean.
Taking place between May and September, the “Ocean 2020 Tour” includes dates at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California; the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel Woods, NY; and Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The tour wraps with a September 12th hometown show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
Joining Lady Antebellum for the duration of the tour will be Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae.
Tickets go on sale beginning January 24th, and you can find them here.
Lady Antebellum 2020 Tour Dates:
04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ ACM Beach Bash
05/21 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
05/23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
05/29 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/13 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
06/14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/18 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
06/19 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
06/20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
07/16 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ TBA
07/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
07/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/31 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp
08/02 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater
08/06 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/22 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/27 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
09/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/06 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
09/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Bowling Arena
09/11 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena